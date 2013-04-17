Greece gets two bids for stake in betting monopoly OPAP-source

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ATHENS, April 17 Greece has received two binding bids for a 33 percent stake in its betting monopoly OPAP , a source close to the sale told Reuters on Wednesday after a deadline expired.
Bidders are U.S. hedge fund Third Point and a joint group including Czech investor Jiri Smecj, Greek shipowner George Melisanidis and Greek businessman Dimitris Copelouzos, said the official who declined to be named.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.