Greece gets two bids for stake in betting monopoly OPAP-source

ATHENS, April 17 Greece has received two binding bids for a 33 percent stake in its betting monopoly OPAP , a source close to the sale told Reuters on Wednesday after a deadline expired.

Bidders are U.S. hedge fund Third Point and a joint group including Czech investor Jiri Smecj, Greek shipowner George Melisanidis and Greek businessman Dimitris Copelouzos, said the official who declined to be named.