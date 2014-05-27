Greece's OPAP Q1 net profit up 27.6 pct, beats forecasts

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS May 27 Greek gambling monopoly OPAP announced on Tuesday a 27.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by increased sports betting and cost cutting.
Net profit rose to 49.7 million euros ($67.84 million) from 38.9 million in the same period last year, beating the average forecast of seven analysts in a Reuters poll of 44.5 million euros.
Sales also beat expectations, rising by 11 percent to 966 million euros, helped by a 30 percent rise in revenues from popular sports betting game "Pame Stihima." ($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.