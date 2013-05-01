版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 23:02 BJT

Greece agreed to sell OPAP stake for 652 mln euros plus dividend-sources

ATHENS May 1 Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in its gambling monopoly OPAP to Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($859.6 million), two senior Greek government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Greece will also retain dividends of 60 million euros, bringing its total proceeds to 712 million, the officials added.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐