Greek opposition leader hardens anti-bailout stance

* Tsipras opposes EU/IMF-imposed austerity, asset sales
* Syriza will mobilise lawmakers, supporters against it
ATHENS, Sept 15 Greek opposition leader Alexis
Tsipras hardened his line against the country's international
bailout on Saturday, vowing to fight an austerity round that
Athens is negotiating with its lenders.
The 38-year-old leftist said he would mobilise his lawmakers
and supporters against the measures to prevent them from causing
irreparable harm to Greece's economy, after more than two years
of austerity measures that have slashed wages by a third.
"The time to stop the catastrophe is now," Tsipras said in a
speech in the northern city of Thessaloniki. "These measures
must not pass. They will deliver the final blow to the people."
Capitalising on popular frustration with past cuts,
Tsipras's Syriza party surged from the political fringes to
become the second-biggest party in a June election, losing
narrowly to conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras who now
heads a fragile three-party coalition.
Athens is currently negotiating with inspectors from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund over new cuts
that will further erode household incomes after five consecutive
years of recession and unemployment of almost 25 percent.
Exasperated by its poor reform performance so far, lenders
are pushing Greece to agree and pass the measures soon if it
wants to qualify for further rescue payments and avoid a chaotic
bankruptcy that could force it to abandon the euro.
Violent demonstrations against past austerity measures
contributed to the fall of a Socialist government which
negotiated Greece's first bailout in May 2010. Greece's biggest
labour unions have called a 24-hour stike against the planned
measures for Sept. 26.
The only way for Greece to cope with its spiralling debt was
to repudiate a large part of it, Tsipras said: "That's the only
credible and viable way to way to get out of recession."
He said Greece must work with other indebted European
countries and he brushed aside concerns it risked getting kicked
out of the euro.
"Nobody in the euro zone has a political motive to force a
country to leave," Tsipras said. "Germany definitely has no such
motive".
The Greek government dismissed Tsipras's promises to
repudiate debt and reverse all wage and pension cuts made over
the past two years.
"The only thing he didn't clarify is in which currency he
will honour his pledges," said government spokesman Simos
Kedikoglou.
"At Syriza they're making dreams of printing drachmas."