NEWSMAKER-Quiet academic Papademos to take helm of chaotic Greece

* Papademos was head of Greek central bank from 1994-2002
* Background and character far from Greek political machismo
* Has reputation in Greece as slow, cautious operator
By Jeremy Gaunt
LONDON, Nov 10 There is an irony in Lucas
Papademos taking over as Greek prime minister to help his
country survive in the euro zone: He was one of those who eased
Greece into the single currency in the first place.
As head of Greece's central bank from 1994-2002, the
cautious, quietly spoken technocrat fought rocketing inflation
and sought to impose monetary discipline on a country that
frankly has never had any.
Along the way, he gathered enough kudos among Europe's
leaders and with financial markets to find himself -- to his own
surprise -- appointed as vice president of the European Central
Bank, one of the highest international posts ever held by a
Greek.
There is little doubt that background, along with a stint at
the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, qualifies him more than
perhaps any one else to understand both the economic and
international implications of Greece' debt debacle.
He is also cut from that modernist Greek cloth that eschews
the kind of nationalistic chest-beating and conspiracy-driven
machismo that has so often hurt the country's relations with
others.
But the question is whether a somewhat introverted academic
like Papademos can handle the rough and tumble of Greek
politics, which includes violent street clashes and harsh
personal enmities in parliament.
He is not unfamiliar with the syndrome but may be
uncomfortable with it. As central bank governor he was widely
condemned in the late 1990s for suggesting -- rightly as it
turns out -- that Greece's stock market was a dangerous bubble.
When stocks began their inevitable sharp fall, some people
accused him of setting it off with his comments.
Similarly, he came under fire at the ECB when it became
apparent that Greece's debt figures used to bring the drachma
into the euro zone did not include huge military spending.
He argued that he had made this clear all along to European
officials when he was Greek central bank chief, but they had
accepted it.
CAUTIOUS ACADEMIC
Papademos is criticised in his own country as someone who
finds decision-making hard -- which would not be a particularly
good trait for one tasked with pulling chaotic Greece and
worried Europe back from the brink.
"He takes a very long time to make a decision," said a
former colleague at the Greek central bank. "I wonder if his
style will work at a moment when Greece needs a strong leader,
fast on his feet."
He is certainly cautious and keeps things very close to his
chest.
To the chagrin of this correspondent, Papademos likes to
talk about how he privately negotiated on the telephone the
totally unexpected entry of the drachma into the Exchange Rate
Mechanism at the same time he was hosting me at lunch.
Not a word leaked out. But something can be said for
Papademos' gentle, friendly character that he offered me a
totally unnecessary apology afterwards.
In Frankfurt, meanwhile, he was known for never breaking
with ECB policies, simply confirming them even in off-the-record
discussions.
His stint there was low profile, sitting enigmatically next
to then-ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet in news conferences
offering only the occasional information about some
inner-workings of the ECB.
Not for him, the constant sound bites of other ECB members
-- which may reflect a lack of dynamism but not necessarily
discount a serious behind the scenes player.
All of which means that while Papademos has garnered respect
from peers and from the all-important financial markets, it by
no means certain that quiet thoughtfulness will do the job of
leading Greece out of chaos.
Then again, maybe Greece could use a little quiet
thoughtfulness.
(Additional reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Giles
Elgood)