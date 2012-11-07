Greek parlt workers walk out, halt austerity debate

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Nov 7 Dozens of workers in Greece's parliament walked off the job on Wednesday, interrupting a heated debate on a package of cost cuts, tax hikes and labour reforms Athens must pass to receive badly needed aid.
The parliamentary workers exited the assembly in protest against salary and benefit cuts included in the 500-odd page draft law under discussion in the chamber.
Parliament TV interrupted its live broadcast and officials said Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was meeting with his finance minister, Yannis Stournaras, to consider their demands.
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.