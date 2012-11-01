UPDATE 2-Greek court challenges pension reform plan

* Court says cutting pensions may be unconstitutional
* Finance Ministry says ruling is not binding
* Lawmakers can approve reforms, but citizens may challenge
ATHENS, Nov 1 Pension reform demanded by foreign
lenders may be unconstitutional, a Greek court ruled on
Thursday, in a setback to the government's efforts to push
through an austerity package for the near-bankrupt country.
The Court of Auditors, which vets Greek laws before they are
submitted to parliament, said planned measures such as
increasing the retirement age by two years to 67 and cutting
pensions by 5 to 10 percent could be against the constitution.
The court said cutting pensions for a fifth consecutive time
since the country's first bailout in May 2010 violated a string
of constitutional provisions including the principles of
individual dignity and equality before the law.
Greek lawmakers, who are expected to vote on the cuts next
week, could choose to disregard the court's opinion. But
ordinary Greeks could still cite the ruling to fight pension
reform in court, making it difficult to implement even if
legislated.
Concerns about the measures' constitutionality could also
further weaken the fragile ruling coalition's resolve, which
passed a key privatisation bill by a razor-thin margin of two
votes on Wednesday.
The government agreed to undertake the reforms to continue
receiving aid from the International Monetary Fund and European
Union that it needs to stay solvent, and a finance ministry
official said it would push ahead.
"The opinion of the Court of Auditors is not binding for the
Finance Ministry," a ministry official, who declined to be
named, told Reuters. "It is not the first time the court has
expressed reservations on draft bills."
Greek pensions have already been cut by more than a quarter
since the country was first rescued by the EU and the IMF.
But as the country's finances deteriorate further and
privatisation revenues miss targets, Athens has sought even
deeper pension cuts to reduce its deficit.
The government expects pension cuts to deliver about half of
the 9.37 billion euro savings it is targeting for 2013,
according to the country's 2013 budget plan that will be voted
next week.
Those savings are part of a 13.5 billion euro austerity
package Athens is close to agreeing a final deal on with its
lenders, the first step to unlocking a new tranche of aid to
avoid bankruptcy this month.