版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 19:40 BJT

Piraeus to buy Cypriot banks' Greek units for 524 mln euros

ATHENS, March 26 Greece's Piraeus Bank said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the branches of all three Cypriot banks in Greece for 524 million euros ($675.04 million) in cash.

The deal concerns the Greek units of Bank of Cyprus , Cyprus Popular and Hellenic Bank, which have a combined market share of about a tenth of Greece's banking market.

The purchased units will reopen on Wednesday, Piraeus said in a statement. "Customer deposits with the Greek branches of Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) and Hellenic Bank are not subject to any bank levy or haircut that has been agreed in Cyprus," it said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐