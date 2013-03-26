版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 19:39 BJT

Greece's Piraeus signs deal to buy Cypriot bank units-source

ATHENS, March 26 Greece's Piraeus bank has signed a deal to take over the branches of Cypriot banks in Greece, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The lender later confirmed the deal had been signed.

Last week Greece's bank bailout fund picked Piraeus to acquire the Greek units of troubled Cypriot lenders Bank of Cyprus , Cyprus Popular Bank and Hellenic Bank to shield the country's banking system from the Cyprus crisis.
