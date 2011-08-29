版本:
Piraeus Bank not in merger talks- senior official

ATHENS Aug 29 Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), Greece's fourth-largest lender, is not currently in any merger talks, a senior official at the bank said on Monday after news of a deal between rivals Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT.

"We think the merger deal between Alpha and Eurobank is especially positive for the banking sector and the business community and the economy," the senior Piraeus official told Reuters.

"As regards further consolidation and Piraeus Bank, there is nothing going right now." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

