Greece's new pledges will take epic battle to implement

* Greece pledges new fiscal cuts, reforms to lenders
* Partners may be convinced to continue funding
* But Athens will struggle to implement measures
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, Aug 5 Greece's latest fiscal and reform
pledges may be enough to convince international lenders weary
after years of broken promises to keep Athens hooked to a 130
billion euro lifeline, but the battle to implement it will be
epic.
Few question the new coalition government's resolve but many
doubt whether the cantankerous public sector can or will
implement the measures or the Greek public, reeling from years
of austerity, can take much more without putting up a fight.
"The political will is strong, but so are the obstacles -
red tape, a demoralized and increasingly underpaid public
administration are principal among them," said George
Pagoulatos, professor of economics at Athens University.
Greek officials say 11.5 billion euros of fiscal measures
roughly agreed this week - although more painful for the public
- will be easier to implement than the structural changes.
Reforms such as liberalising professions and markets
including lawyers and pharmacies, have stumbled on strong union
protests. Others, such as cutting red tape for setting up a
business, have been stuck in a bloated and ineffective public
administration incapable of change.
Since it was first bailed out two years ago, Greece has
repeatedly fallen behind on reform pledges to its partners, who
have threatened to cut off funding at the risk of unravelling
the euro.
Athens, which received a second bailout this year, blames a
deeper than expected recession for its failures and wants to two
more years to hit targets in its new bailout deal. Lenders say
slow reforms have not given the programme a chance to work and
want to see action before considering any changes.
Greek officials have temporarily set aside requests for
renegotiation while they hammer out fiscal measures for 2013-14
with the troika of International Monetary Fund, EU and European
Central Bank lenders - mostly salary, pension and welfare cuts.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's conservative-led government
also announced the revival of a series of structural reforms to
give the economy - stuck in its fifth year of recession - a
much-needed boost if Greece is to ever escape a debt crisis
shaking the single European currency.
The European Commission welcomed the announcements but urged
the country to act on its promises.
"DEAD END"
Greece is scrambling to pay a 3.2 billion euro bond due in
August and officials say the state will run out of cash within
weeks - making the troika's review crucial for its survival.
After finalising the proposed fiscal cuts with the troika
inspectors, expected sometime this month, the government will
take them through parliament in September or October.
The junior coalition partners, the small Democratic Left and
the socialist PASOK parties, are expected to raise some
objections and may even lose deputies during the debate but the
cuts will ultimately be approved, analysts said.
The leader of the once powerful PASOK, Evangelos Venizelos,
has resisted the most, convinced the programme won't work unless
its deadlines are extended, but gave his reluctant approval in
the face of a possible Greek bankruptcy.
The biggest obstacle may come from the streets, with the
radical leftist Syriza opposition party fanning anger among the
disaffected, who often stage heated protests.
"These measures lead to a dead end. People have no more
tolerance and the economy can't take this any more," said Syriza
spokesman Panos Skourletis.
"We will take all initiatives in and out of parliament to
stop them. Resistance and social clashes are inevitable."
Analysts said a good communication policy, which is not the
government's strong point, will be key to getting people to
accept a new wave of austerity.
"The question is if the government can convince the public
that this is the last round of cuts, that no more cuts of this
kind will follow," said Wolfango Piccoli, director of the
Eurasia political risk consultancy.
The risk of failure is mainly on the reform front. Greece
has managed drastic budget cuts in two years but has had poor
results in the fight against tax evasion, improving its business
environment and privatisations.
"Bureaucratic impediments may not affect a wide range of
spending cuts, but they could create difficulties when it comes
to raising more revenue from tax evasion or getting state
agencies to speed up implementation of development measures,"
Pagoulatos said.
Government officials admit the going is tough, especially in
a climate of political and currency exchange uncertainty, with
even some EU officials publicly doubting Greece can stay in the
euro, which deters foreign investors and strangles selloffs.
"Politically it will be hard, there is no question about
it," said a senior government official on condition of
anonymity. "But the last election was a clash of two attitudes
and the pro-euro camp won. This time there is the political
determination to do it."