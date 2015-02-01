Greek deputy PM says no fears of ECB cutting support to banks

BRIEF-Arconic says purchased remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
ATHENS Feb 1 Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis dismissed fears that the ECB may cut vital liquidity support to Greek banks if it fails to agree with international creditors, saying the new government in Athens was confident it would reach an accord.
"The European Central Bank and (ECB President Mario) Draghi hold control of liquidity. So there will be all the moves, whatever is needed - he has said that himself - so that the smooth course of things is not upset," Dragasakis told Greece's Mega TV.
On Saturday, Finnish central bank governor Erkki Liikanen, a member of the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, said the liquidity support could dry up if Greece persists with its plan of pulling the plug on its international bailout deal.
Dragasakis also said the change of management announced earlier on Sunday at Greek lender Eurobank, in which Greece's bank bailout fund holds a 35 percent stake, had taken place at the instigation of the bank itself. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by James Mackenzie)
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 5 Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specialising in oil, liquidated the fund's last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.
May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon Oil Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by higher crude prices.