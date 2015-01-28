Greece seeks to reassure bank investors, meet Eurobank

ATHENS Jan 28 Greece's new government will meet
shareholders from Eurobank, the country's second-biggest lender,
on Friday to discuss the bank's future, Deputy Prime Minister
Yannis Dragasakis said on Wednesday, after a dramatic fall in
banking stocks.
Greek financial shares plunged by more than 26 percent on
Wednesday as investors took fright at prospects of a prolonged
standoff between Athens and its European partners which could
worsen deposit outflows and threaten bank liquidity
Shares in Eurobank closed down 25.93 percent.
Dragasakis, who oversees the government's economic council,
played down the significance of the moves, saying that market
turbulence was to be expected with the entry of a new
government.
"This government wants the smooth operation of the banks and
a rise in their share price," he told reporters after a meeting
with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"We are open to hearing ideas and proposals from private
shareholders to strengthen banks and improve their position," he
said, ruling out any intervention that would weaken the position
of private shareholders.
"The Greek state will exercise its rights in the banks
without hurting the interests of the private shareholders."
(Reporting by Deepa Babington; Editing by Michael Urquhart)