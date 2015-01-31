Greece hires Lazard to advise on debt ahead of talks

METALS-Potential supply disruptions fuel copper's rise to 3-week high
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices)
ATHENS Jan 31 Greece's Finance Ministry said on Saturday that it had hired financial advisors Lazard to consult on issues of public debt and fiscal management, as the new leftist government enters talks to renegotiate a bailout accord with creditors.
Greece used Lazard during talks in 2012 over private sector involvement (PSI) as it sought to write down billions of euros of debt in a major sovereign restructuring.
Europe's bailout programme for Greece, part of a 240-billion-euro ($270 billion) rescue package along with the International Monetary Fund, expires on Feb. 28 and a failure to renew it could leave Athens unable to meet its financing needs and cut its banks off from ECB liquidity support. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by James MacKenzie)
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA reported a sharp drop in profit on Tuesday as its revenue was hurt by a big seasonal dip in deliveries and a delayed satellite launch, sending its share price down by more than 3 percent.
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday it plans to begin rolling out a fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019, helped by the airwaves it bought in the U.S. government's spectrum auction last month.