Greece decides to wind down Hellenic Postbank

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
ATHENS Jan 18 Troubled Greek state lender Hellenic Postbank will be wound down into a good and bad part, the country's finance ministry said on Friday, adding that the healthy business will run as a stand-alone entity.
The resolution of Postbank had been demanded by Greece's EU/IMF lenders to unlock bailout aid.
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
* U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of Indiana approved co's initiation of process to liquidate assets of company commencing on April 8