2013年 1月 19日

Greece decides to wind down Hellenic Postbank

ATHENS Jan 18 Troubled Greek state lender Hellenic Postbank will be wound down into a good and bad part, the country's finance ministry said on Friday, adding that the healthy business will run as a stand-alone entity.

The resolution of Postbank had been demanded by Greece's EU/IMF lenders to unlock bailout aid.
