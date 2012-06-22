Traders cut or halt power to Greece as bills unpaid

* Greek power prices double due to lower imports, hot
weather
* Tourism season coming
By Karolin Schaps and Tsvetelia Tsolova
LONDON/SOFIA, June 22 Power traders in at least
four countries have reduced or halted electricity exports to
Greece due to non-payments, helping to force market prices
sharply higher in a potential blow to struggling industries and
raising the risk of blackouts during the tourist season.
With Greece deep in crisis, power grid operator LAGHE owes
foreign and domestic suppliers 3 27 million euros ($410 million),
a court document obtained by Reuters showed, as its revenue
falls due to the recession and a refusal by many Greeks to pay
their bills.
Trading sources told Reuters that at least four trading
companies in Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria and Germany have
either lowered or cut off sales to Greece due to high credit
risk and delays in payments over the past 2-3 months for power
they sold.
"We have stopped power sales to Greece," said Claus Urbanke,
head of new markets at Statkraft, a Nordic utility which trades
electricity throughout Europe.
"We have quite considerably reduced volumes in order to
control risk exposure in Greece due to the delays of payments by
the market operator," said a Swiss-based trader.
The traders asked not to be identified or their companies
named as they are not authorised to speak to the press.
Greece imported more than 10 percent of its power demand in
the third quarter of 2011, which includes the summer when heavy
air-conditioning use boosts consumption.
Already the drop in imports has affected the internal Greek
power market dramatically. Prices there are usually 30-40 euros
per megawatt-hour for baseload (24-hour) delivery but prices for
Saturday settled as high as 96 euros in some hourly trading
slots, with traders citing a combination of the import cuts and
hot weather as the reason.
Industrial consumers who are suffering as Greece endures its
fifth year of recession usually buy power on long-term contracts
and are not immediately affected by power market moves. However,
if the prices remain high, they will eventually get passed on
to companies that are often struggling for survival.
Greece is connected to the Italian, Bulgarian, Macedonian,
Albanian and Turkish e lectricity markets and sometimes exports
excess power to its neighbours.
Not all imports have been affected. Some suppliers from
Bulgaria, including its state-owned power company NEK, said they
were not experiencing any delays in Greek payments and that the
trade continued.
CASH CRUNCH
However, if a sharp drop in imports were to coincide with a
prolonged heatwave, power supplies might be cut during the peak
season for tourism, one of the few major foreign exchange
earners for the uncompetitive Greek economy.
Altogether 16 million tourists visited Greece last year. The
holiday sector accounts for 15 percent of economic output and
one in five jobs in a country where unemployment has hit a
record high of almost 22 percent.
Energy supplies to the main tourist areas are complex. About
a quarter of visitors go to Greece's two major cities, Athens
and Thessaloniki, and most of the rest head for the islands.
Some, such as Corfu, are connected to the national grid but
others have their own oil-fired power stations. These include
Crete, which alone hosted three million visitors in 2011.
Greece's state electricity supplier PPC has said it secured
enough oil to run its island power plants this summer.
At the heart of the energy system's cash crunch is a hole in
the accounts of LAGHE, out of which privately-run utilities are
reimbursed. LAGHE could not be reached for comment.
Two private electricity retailers went bankrupt without
honouring their obligations to LAGHE, even though their funds
were released last week to support the electricity market.
LAGHE's debt also built up because its revenues have not
matched the big subsidies it pays to renewable energy producers
and after many consumers refused to pay an unpopular property
tax which was added to their energy bills.
Earlier this week, Greece prevented the debt crisis from
seeping through to the gas market as state gas supplier DEPA
secured a 100-million-euro bank loan to pay foreign suppliers,
mainly Russia.
Generator PPC has also received a 110 million euro loan,
which the company says will be used to cover running operations
and not to help roll over its debt. LAGHE has also applied for
funding from the state Loans and Consignments Fund.