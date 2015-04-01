Greece nominates senior executive Panagiotakis to head power utility PPC

ATHENS, April 1 Greece has nominated senior executive Emmanouil Panagiotakis as chairman and chief executive of its dominant power utility PPC, Greece's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Panagiotakis, a mechanical engineer, will replace Arthouros Zervos who resigned last month after a judicial council decided that he should stand trial for breach of trust.

Greece's leftist government halted the privatisation of PPC, a condition under the country's EU/IMF bailout, soon after taking power in January, arguing it should remain in state hands. PPC is 51 percent state-owned. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Costas Pitas; editing by Deepa Babington)