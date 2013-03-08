Greece tempts private equity with high-reward, high-risk deals

* Greek companies with major global presence still appeal
* Private equity firms nursing Greek losses still engaged
* Banks' liquidity crunch offers investment opportunities
By Greg Roumeliotis
ATHENS, March 8 Private equity firms are taking
another look at Greece, attracted by the cheap price tags on
companies that can offer lucrative opportunities for those brave
enough to take the risk.
Even before the 2009 debt crisis that almost pushed Greece
out of the euro, its private equity market was small by European
and U.S. standards but now both domestic and international
private equity investors are assessing whether the time is right
to jump in.
"We should have started raising a new fund two years ago.
But then Greece's position in the euro zone was uncertain," said
Theodore Kiakidis, a partner with Greek private equity firm
Global Finance since 1993. "We think now is the time to look at
this actively."
A number of foreign private equity groups have already taken
the plunge in Greece and others are sniffing for deals in Spain,
another debt crisis casualty. Their aim is to invest in cheap or
underperforming businesses to sell them later at a profit.
BC Partners and TPG Capital are among those vying for a 33
percent stake in Greek gambling monopoly OPAP, one of
the privatisations underway in the country.
Rhone Capital in January offered to buy a 39 percent stake
in S&B Industrial Minerals SA, a group with a market
value of about 290 million euros ($379.39 million) and sales in
over 70 countries.
Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Fortress Investment
Group LLC are among those with people on the ground in
Greece scouting for deals.
CHALLENGING TIMES
The risks are high for these firms because the economic
backdrop is challenging. Private equity's pre-crisis deals in
Greece have in general also disappointed.
The Greek economy is expected to shrink for a sixth
consecutive year by 4.5 percent, bringing total gross domestic
product contraction in 2008-2013 to about 25 percent.
But there are some positives. The country's central bank
expects the economy to turn the corner in 2014. The Athens stock
exchange is up 42 percent in the last six months.
And company valuations are low because many have big debts
and are struggling to make money. In this situation, private
equity has a better chance of investing successfully in
cash-strapped businesses.
"There are liquidity needs that a private equity fund could
cover, there are now willing sellers, there are banks that have
to lighten their balance sheets. Crucially, there is light in
the end of the tunnel for the economy," Kiakidis said.
Global Finance in January completed the sale of a 56.5
percent stake in irrigation equipment maker Eurodrip SA for
about 68 million euros to U.S. private equity group Paine &
Partners LLC, making a return of more than 1.5 times.
The deal was attractive to Paine partly because Athens-based
Eurodrip was a global company that derived 93 percent of its
revenues outside Greece. Another attraction was that banks
consented to the buyer assuming the company's debt, negating the
need for new financing, Kiakidis said.
Marfin Investment Group, a publicly-listed holding
company whose original investors suffered heavy losses, is
currently talking to investors about the possibility of issuing
new equity or a convertible bond to raise up to 410 million
euros to capitalise on new opportunities, mainly though bolt-on
acquisitions by its portfolio companies.
"We believe people could easily double their money between
two to three years' time, an over 30 percent internal rate of
return," its deputy chief executive George Koulouris said. "Such
is the disconnect between where asset values are and where they
should be," he said. "We see in our own portfolio that the worst
quarters are behind us."
NO DISTRESSED DEALS YET
Despite this optimism, no one has yet done a deal in Greece
that aims to take control of a company by buying its debt.
"While the environment is improving, private equity is still
not comfortable with investing in Greek companies that are
directly exposed to the Greek economy," said Fotis Hasiotis,
head of European financial sponsors at Lazard.
Few Greek companies up for sale fit the global profile of a
Eurodrip or an S&B that would make private equity more
comfortable about investing. And banks have been reluctant to
book losses by facilitating major debt restructurings.
But one option for international private equity firms to
find a way into Greece's corporate sector would be to provide
much-needed cash at affordable rates, which is scarce in Greece
for even the healthiest of companies.
"I believe the greatest opportunities for alternative fund
managers in Greece are primarily in direct lending at the top
end of the capital structure to quality high-yield large
corporate borrowers, and providing growth capital to healthy
fast-growing mid-caps," said Kostas Vassiliou, head of global
corporate clients and debt capital markets at Greece's Eurobank.