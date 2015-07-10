Private equity, property investors put Greek investment sprees on ice

| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Global buyout houses and
property speculators are stalling investment raids on Greece,
spooked by the possibility that bargains could be snared for
fractions of today's prices if the country quits the euro.
Two years ago, private equity firms like Blackstone
and KKR were beating a path to Greece, seduced by
depressed stock and property values and a European Central Bank
promise to do whatever necessary to shore up the euro zone.
But now, with asset prices on a fresh downward spiral,
investors say Greece's messy political outlook and uncertain
future in the currency bloc has razed the appeal of such
opportunities, sealing off a vital source of capital.
Levels of foreign mergers and acquisitions activity into
Greece have fallen to their lowest since 1997, with just $245.8
million of deals so far in 2015, Thomson Reuters data shows.
KKR's first Greek deal since at least 2005 has collapsed and
a company Blackstone invested in has lost more than 14 percent
in value.
And the longer bellwethers like these lick their wounds over
bad Greek bets, the longer mainstream investors such as pension
funds will keep the country on the blacklist.
"The macro risks are too great and the likely timeframe for
recovery is too long for most of the players in our space to
view Greece as being worth the effort at this early stage," said
Marc Mogull, managing partner of real estate private equity firm
Benson Elliot Capital Management.
"A BIG QUESTION MARK"
BC Partners' takeover of Athens-based
pharmaceuticals company Pharmathen in June is the only private
equity deal struck in Greece so far this year, but it is unclear
when, and if, parties will be able to complete. The size of the
transaction was not disclosed but the company had sales of 180
million euros in 2014.
Although the business generates around 90 percent of its
revenues abroad, a source familiar with the deal said that BC
Partners is in "wait and see mode" on the investment.
"Everyone is just treating Greece as a big question mark,"
the source said.
The gap between signing and executing deals in Greece has
also proven problematic for KKR, which agreed to buy 1.2 billion
euros ($1.33 billion) of loans from Greek bank Piraeus
at the end of 2014.
But following the election of the leftist, anti-austerity
Syriza government in January, the purchase was quietly cancelled
in April, after "taking into consideration the recent
developments," a statement on Piraeus's website showed.
Blackstone bought a 10 percent stake in property
developer Lamda for 20 million euros in July 2014.
Lamda had signed an agreement to develop the site of the former
Hellenikon airport but Syriza halted the plan, branding the sale
of prime coastal property to Lamda as "scandalous".
Lamda's stock has fallen 14.3 percent since Blackstone
invested in July 2014 but losses could mount when trading on the
Athens bourse, shut since June 26, finally resumes.
The stakes are equally high for another U.S. investment
firm, Oaktree Capital Management, after a series of big-ticket
investments in Greece.
The group launched the Ikos brand of luxury resorts in
Halkidiki and struck a shipping joint venture with Greek
industry veteran Petros Pappas last year, when Greece-based,
U.S.-listed Star Bulk Carriers Corp issued around $653
million of stock to Oaktree and the Pappas family.
KKR, Blackstone and Oaktree declined to comment for this
article.
RETURN TO THE DRACHMA?
Speculation about an exit from the euro zone is gathering
pace as a final deadline for agreement between Greece and its
creditors looms this weekend.
Greek assets would likely suffer a sharp depreciation in
value if the former currency, the drachma, was reinstated, but
when the dust settles and the repricing completes, international
investors could flock to take advantage.
"With a return to the drachma, Greek business owners will
have difficulty accessing capital," said Dimitris Paraskevas,
managing partner at Greek law firm Elias Paraskevas.
"So maybe they sell their business to an international and
sit out a difficult decade. There are many family-owned
companies which will take this route."
A depreciation could also make export-oriented companies
attractive to investors, since expenses would be in drachma and
sales in euros. Property prices would also likely fall, tempting
some investors to swoop on villas and hotels that continue to
benefit from Greece's resilient tourism industry.
"The asset class that continues to attract interest, despite
the confusion at the moment, is tourism-related property and
hotels," said Yannis Perrotis, managing director of CB Richard
Ellis Atria, an Athens-based real estate advisory firm.
"We also have some private investors - some from Europe or
Greeks from the Diaspora, mostly based in the U.S., who are
looking to buy opportunistically," Perrotis added.
But with months of tough economic reforms on the horizon and
Greek lenders down to their last few days of cash, a major
investment drive is a way off yet.
"I don't think Greece is investable in the near term," a
senior London-based banker said. "It's not about investing or
not, it's about what is survivable."
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Jonathan Saul;
editing by Anna Willard)