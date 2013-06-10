Greek energy group M&M Gas withdraws from DEPA privatisation

ATHENS, June 10 Greek energy group M&M Gas withdrew on Monday from the privatisation of Greek state-run gas company DEPA, leaving Russian energy giant Gazprom as the only likely contender in the race.

"M&M did not make a bid," a senior official involved in the sale told Reuters after a 1000 GMT deadline to submit final binding bids expired.

M&M is a joint venture of Greek energy firm and Greek refiner Motor Oil. Gazprom is the only other company with the right to submit a binding bid.