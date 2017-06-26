Greece relaunches tender to sell majority stake in gas grid

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, June 26 Greece on Monday relaunched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in its natural gas grid operator DESFA, the country's privatisation agency said.
Under its latest international bailout, Greece has agreed to sell state assets including a 66 percent stake in DESFA. It aims to conclude the divestment by the end of the year.
Italy's SNAM has said it was interested in buying the stake.
A previous 400 million euro ($448 million) deal to sell the stake to Azerbaijan's SOCAR fell through last November after Athens raised DESFA's tariffs by less than SOCAR had expected and SOCAR demanded a lower price. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Goodman)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.