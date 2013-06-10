UPDATE 2-Greek gas firm privatisation fails in setback to bailout

* Greece fails to attract any bids for natural gas firm DEPA
By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, June 10 Greece failed to attract any
buyers for its natural gas company DEPA by Monday's deadline for
binding bids, in a major setback to the country's ambitious
privatisation program.
The failed sale overshadowed upbeat data showing Greece was
on track to meet budget targets, just as inspectors from the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund returned to
Athens to monitor progress under the country's latest bailout.
Failure to find a buyer for DEPA - which Athens hoped could
fetch as much as 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) - leaves the
country unlikely to meet privatisation goals this year, forcing
the government to seek other savings to hit its bailout targets.
It also threatens to undermine improved economic sentiment
in Greece that has prompted the government to declare an
economic recovery has taken root. Investors took fright, sending
Greece's benchmark stock index down 5 percent.
"The DEPA sale surprisingly failed and that's very bad for
investor sentiment at a point when Athens looked like it was
meeting its targets," said Takis Zamanis, an Athens-based trader
at Beta Securities.
Greece said it would relaunch the tender at a future date
and the setback would have no impact on its bailout deal.
The sale floundered after Russia's Gazprom, the
frontrunner to buy DEPA, withdrew at the final stage of the sale
before a deadline to submit binding bids expired at 1000 GMT.
Gazprom said it was worried about DEPA's financial position,
but Greece said the Russian firm may have been discouraged by
fears that the EU would impose stringent conditions.
"We haven't received enough guarantees that DEPA's finance
position would not get worse after the deal is completed," said
Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov. "The company is already
experiencing difficulties with users' unpaid bills."
Athens, which has a binding goal to raise 1.8 billion euros
from asset sales by the end of September, got just one bid -
from Azerbaijan's SOCAR - for natural gas grid operator DESFA, a
DEPA unit that it wanted to sell separately.
Greece said it would press ahead with the sale of DESFA
despite the DEPA failure and may reconsider the timing for the
privatisation later this year of state oil refiner Hellenic
Petroleum, which owns 35 percent of DEPA.
GAME OF GEOPOLITICS
Earlier, Athens said it more than halved its central
government primary budget deficit in the first five months of
the year, keeping it on track to hit this year's budget targets.
Data also showed the recession pushing consumer prices down
for a third straight month in May, in a sign that an internal
devaluation is making the economy more competitive. Still,
industrial output fell by 1.8 percent in April.
Greece is in its sixth year of recession and unemployment is
nearly 27 percent. Athens had hoped reviving the asset sales
would help kickstart the economy. It completed its first major
privatisation only last month, selling its stake in betting firm
OPAP to a Greek-Czech investment fund.
Still, the DEPA failure came as a surprise to most: Greece
had tried hard to woo Gazprom. Athens had offered assurances
that DEPA's austerity-hit customers would settle part of their
arrears, and that Gazprom would not have to deposit part of the
purchase price as a guarantee pending European Union approval.
But Greece's direct talks with Gazprom and SOCAR may have
angered their smaller rivals.
The only other suitor for DEPA, Greece's M&M Gas, a joint
venture between Greek energy firms Mytilieos and Motor
Oil, also withdrew from the race, and two smaller
bidders for DESFA, Russia's Sintez and Greek-Czech
group PPF/Terna, made no offers.
"The sale process degenerated into a game of geopolitics: it
was handled in a very amateurish way," a Greek energy executive
said on condition of anonymity.
Another local energy industry source said Gazprom pulling
out was good news because it would prevent the Russian energy
giant from monopolising the local natural gas market. "We would
just replace a state monopoly with a private one," he said.
Greek energy companies say Gazprom was already selling
natural gas to Greece at prices about 30 percent higher than in
other European countries.
Gazprom, which had offered about 900 million euros for DEPA
in a preliminary bid last year, supplies about two thirds of
DEPA's natural gas. This had raised concerns that the European
Union would thwart or impose stern conditions on the deal.