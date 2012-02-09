Greek privatisation target cut to 19 bln- agency source

ATHENS Feb 9 Greece will aim to raise 19 billion euros from state asset sales by 2015 to pay down its debt, instead of a previous 50 billion euro target, an official at the country's privatisations agency told Reuters on Thursday.

"The target is to raise 19 billion euros by 2015," the official said on condition of anonymity. "The goal of 50 billion remains but it now refers to an extended timeframe."

The official did not specify when the 50 billion euro goal would be reached.