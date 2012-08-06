Greece to sell gas firm, grid operator this yr-source

ATHENS Aug 6 Greece wants binding bids for its
state-owned natural gas company and gas grid operator by the end
of September and hopes to complete their sale in late autumn as
it revives its privatisation drive, a government official told
Reuters on Monday.
Hoping to regain credibility with international lenders
keeping Greece afloat, the new conservative-led government has
made speeding up privatisations a priority but has admitted
delays from repeat elections in May and June.
After a meeting between political leaders and the finance
minister on privatisations, the official said the government's
priorities also included the sale of betting firm OPAP
, the old Athens airport and buildings in Athens and on
the islands of Corfu and Rhodes.
"What we're aiming for through the privatisations, apart
from generating revenues, is to change the role of the state in
the economy," the official said on condition of anonymity.
He said Russian, Italian, U.S. and French companies had
expressed an interest in the natural gas company DEPA and gas
grid operator DESPA.
Athens initially targeted privatisation proceeds of 50
billion euros ($62 billion) by 2015 but cut the target to 19
billion euros after a making slow start on the programme.
Former privatisations chief Costas Mitropoulos, who stepped
down last month after accusing the government of hindering his
efforts to sell assets, estimated that Athens would not raise
more than 300 million euros from privatisations in 2012.
It had targetted 3 billion euros for this year.
More than 90 percent of the privatisation programme includes
the lease and sale of concessions of state land and
infrastructure, the government has said.