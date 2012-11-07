版本:
Greek police fire teargas at protesters in Athens

ATHENS Nov 7 Greek police fired teargas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs and stones outside parliament, where lawmakers were due to vote on a package of deeply unpopular austerity cuts on Wednesday.

The violence came as thousands of Greeks marched to the main square outside parliament in protest against the spending cuts and reforms essential to unlocking further aid for the country.

