Greek tax inspectors announce strike as austerity protests spread

* Tax inspectors, finance ministry officials to strike next
week
* Strike underlines threat to revenue collection effort
* Budget deficit widens in first nine months, despite new
taxes
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Oct 12 Greek tax inspectors will go on
strike next week to protest against planned wage and pension
cuts, threatening more disruption to revenue collection efforts
that are already falling behind the tough budget targets imposed
by international lenders.
With much of Greece expected to be shut down by a general
strike on Oct. 19, finance ministry officials have called a
two-week stoppage from Oct. 17 while tax offices will remain
closed on Oct. 17-20 and customs officials will stay away from
their desks on Oct. 18-23.
The walkouts are not only expected to disrupt tax payments.
They might also block statistics releases and even fuel
supplies, since petrol deliveries from refiners to tank stations
usually require customs clearance.
"This law will drastically cut our wages and hurt our
pensions," the POE-DOY union, which represents tax officials,
said in a statement.
Athens has promised tough new civil service wage cuts to
convince the European Union and International Monetary Fund that
it will meet its budget deficit targets of 8.5 percent of gross
domestic product this year and 6.8 percent in the next.
But the strike underlines the risks to a tax collection
drive demanded by the EU and IMF inspectors as workers who will
themselves suffer from the austerity measures resist
implementing the new laws.
Disgruntled electricity workers have already threatened to
boycott a planned property tax, designed to be collected through
electricity bills as a means of bypassing the notoriously
inefficient tax authority.
On Wednesday, workers in the Greek archaeological service,
responsible for running sites such as the Acropolis in Athens
which help attract much-needed tourist revenues to Greece, also
went on strike. Doctors and nurses and teachers were planning
separate demonstrations.
"We'll continue with labour action and occupations next week
when the general strike takes place," said Despina Spanou, a
senior leader of the ADEDY union, which represents half a
million public sector workers.
"We expect it to be the biggest walkout so far, an answer to
this austerity bill that rips us off. We cannot live like this,"
she told Reuters.
Public sector workers have already lost a fifth of their
salaries since the start of the crisis. Spanou said the new bill
will further reduce wages by 20 percent on average.
"It's not just salary cuts. It's a combination of measures
that hurt civil servants such as the unified wage scale or the
labour reserve. I am an example of the pain they feel. I've
already lost 70 percent of my 2009 salary," she said.
DEFICIT WIDENS
With Greece trapped in deep recession and fighting to
control a public debt mountain expected to reach 162 percent of
GDP this year, there has been growing doubt over its ability to
stave off a debt default.
Parliament is debating a sweeping package of measures,
ranging from wage and pension cuts, tax hikes and large scale
public sector layoffs. Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said
the measures had to be approved in time for an EU leaders'
summit on Oct. 23.
"This law needs to be approved before the EU summit so that
the PM can stand up and argue that Greece is fulfilling its
obligations," Venizelos told lawmarkers at a reading of the
legislation in parliament on Wednesday.
The government has already admitted it will miss its 2011
deficit target and Venizelos has warned that if citizens fail to
back new tax measures, the 2011 budget deficit could reach 9
percent of GDP, even higher than the new 8.5 percent goal.
On Tuesday, officials from the so-called EU-IMF "troika"
noted that Greece would miss its 2011 fiscal targets and needed
to take additional steps to get back on track to meet targets
beyond 2012.
But the austerity measures imposed so far by Prime Minister
George Papandreou's centre-left government have failed to make
visible headway in solving the crisis.
On Wednesday, data showed Greece's central government budget
deficit during the first nine months widened 15 percent
year-on-year to 19.2 billion euros as measures including a hike
on sales tax in restaurants and a one-off income tax surcharge
failed to boost overall tax revenues.
The finance ministry said the shortfall was mainly due to a
deeper-than-expected recession, which has been exacerbated by
the austerity measures.
The slump not only hurt revenues but also lifted spending,
as the government increased payments to social security
organisations, whose receipts are drying up as businesses and
workers reduce contributions.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James
Mackenzie; editing by Angus MacSwan)