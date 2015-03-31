Russian firms to bid for Greek oil and gas drilling tender- min

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
ATHENS, March 31 Greece's energy minister said on Tuesday that major Russian firms will take part in a Greek tender for deep-sea oil and gas exploration, after the cash-strapped country extended the bidding process by two months.
"In these tenders, big Russian firms will take part according to a commitment from the Russians," Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said at a news conference in Athens after returning from a two-day trip to Moscow.
Greece has given investors more time to submit their bids for deep-sea oil and gas exploration on 20 offshore blocks in the Ionian Sea and off southern Crete.
Lafazanis met his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak and Alexei Miller, the Chief Executive of energy giant Gazprom in Moscow on Monday, just over a week before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to visit the Russian capital. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by George Georgiopoulos)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.