公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五

Greek bank recap from rescue fund would cut debt further -PM

BRUSSELS Dec 14 Directly recapitalising Greek banks through the euro zone's permanent rescue mechanism (ESM) rather than through loans could help cut the country's debt by 50 billion euros, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Friday.

Samaras also told a news conference in Brussels that a banking union would be the first step for a full monetary union in Europe.

