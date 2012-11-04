Reform votes to end talk of Greek euro exit-PM

ATHENS Nov 4 Talk of Greece exiting the euro
will end after critical votes in parliament this week on new
austerity measures and the 2013 budget, Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said on Sunday.
On Monday, Samaras's coalition government will submit a
package agreed with its international lenders of tax hikes,
spending reductions and measures aimed at easing labour
restrictions that will cut wages and severance payments and
scrap automatic wage hikes.
A vote on the package - expected to pass with a slim
majority in parliament - is expected on Wednesday. Lawmakers
should then vote on the 2013 budget, which Greece must also
approve to receive more aid funds from the International
Monetary Fund and European Union, on Sunday.
"Now all this (talk of Greece exiting the euro) will end
irreversibly after the two votes this week," Samaras told the
deputies of his New Democracy Party.