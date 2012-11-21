Greek PM postpones Qatar trip after lenders fail on deal

ATHENS Nov 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras has postponed a visit to the wealthy Gulf state of Qatar
next week due to a new meeting of euro zone finance ministers
planned for next Monday, the government spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"The prime minister will stay in Athens to coordinate
things," spokesman Simos Kedikoglou told Reuters.
Samaras was due to meet Qatar's emir and prime minister as
well as top officials from Qatar's sovereign wealth fund to
discuss investment in the country's recession-mired economy.