UPDATE 2-Greek regulator extends short-selling ban to Jan. 27

ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's securities
regulator on Thursday extended a short-selling ban on the Athens
stock exchange that was due to expire on Friday to Jan. 27, it
said after a board meeting.
The restriction initially went into effect on Aug. 9. In
late September, the securities watchdog, in consultation with
other regulatory authorities in the European Union extended the
ban by two months to Dec. 9.
"The capital market commission is closely monitoring market
developments and pertinent decisions in the European Union," the
commission said.
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other
investors to bet on falling share prices. Traders borrow stocks
to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a lower
price and pocketing the difference.
Greek stocks have lost 52 percent so far this year,
pummeled by the debt crisis and a deep recession.
Last month Italy announced a ban on naked short-selling of
stocks in a bid to reduce market volatility as the euro zone
debt crisis worsened.
It also extended a short-selling ban on financial stocks
until Jan. 15, a day after France extended its own ban on the
shares of 10 financial institutions by three months.
The regulator said it may review its stance before the ban's
new expiration date, in cooperation with securities regulators
in France, Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium.