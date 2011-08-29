Alpha, EFG shares suspended pending merger deal-bourse

BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.45
* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017
ATHENS Aug 29 Shares of EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will be temporararily suspended from trade pending announcements on a merger deal, the Athens stock exchange said on Monday.
"The Athens stock exchange ... has decided to suspend trading in their shares until investors are informed about the results of (the two banks' ongoing) board meetings and the terms of the deal," the bourse said.
The boards of Eurobank and Alpha, Greece's second and third-largest lenders, are convening on Monday to clinch the deal. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Kennady provides update on the Faraday Bulk Sampling Program
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter financial results; Rave attains new leadership