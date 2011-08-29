Greek bank shares jump 15 pct on Alpha-EFG merger deal

ATHENS Aug 29 Greek bank shares rose sharply on Monday, rebounding from last week's selloff, on news of an expected merger deal between EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), traders said.

"The climb is the result of sentiment change in the market and the banking sector, after news of a merger deal between Alpha and Eurobank. More moves are expected," said Takis Zamanis, chief trader at Beta Securities. The Athens bourse's banking index .FTATBNK was up 15.8 percent to 605.72 points, outperforming the broader Greek market .ATG which was gaining 7.4 percent.

The boards of Eurobank and Alpha, Greece's second and third-largest lenders respectively, are convening on Monday to clinch the deal. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)