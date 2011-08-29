Alpha, Eurobank shares jump on merger deal

BRIEF-Aspen announces director appointment
* Aspen announces director appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Aug 29 Shares in Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT, Greece's second and third-largest lenders, jumped about 30 percent when they resumed trading on Monday after the banks announced a merger deal.
Greece's bourse lifted the suspension of trading of the two shares after the lenders announced details of the merger plan.
At 1137 GMT, shares in Alpha rose 30 percent to 2.47 euros, while Eurobank gained 29.5 percent to 2.24 euros. The Greek banking index .FTATBNK rose 29.4 percent, triggering a 14 percent gain for the broader Greece market .ATG. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Aspen announces director appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram cannot yet make a decision about a second phase of investment and capacity expansion at its new LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Says offering priced at c$1.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: