Greek bank shares extend gains after Alpha, EFG merger

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ATHENS Aug 30 Greek bank shares extended gains on Tuesday, after a record 29 percent increase in the previous session, buoyed by the merger deal between the country's second- and third-biggest lenders EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), traders said.
The banking index .FTATBNK was up as much as 5 percent before trimming its gains to trade 0.6 percent higher.
"The market is betting on the next merger," said a trader. Shares in Alpha rose 12 percent while Eurobank dropped 9.4 percent, after the two banks said they would merge at a share swap of 7 Eurobank to 5 Alpha Bank shares.
"These share moves reflect the two banks's share swap ratio," the trader said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.