版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 16:50 BJT

Greek bank shares reverse gains, drop 6 pct

ATHENS Aug 30 Greek bank shares .FTATBNK were down 6.0 percent on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as investors locked in profits after a record 29 percent rally on Monday on news of a merger deal between Alpha and Eurobank, traders said.

"There is profit-taking after yesterday's excessive rise," said Takis Zamanis," a trader at Beta Securities.

Shares in Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) were up 1.2 percent on Tuesday with Eurobank down 16 percent. The two banks said they would merge at a share swap ratio of 7 Eurobank shares per 5 Alpha shares.

"There is some arbitrage as traders buy Alpha and sell Eurobank because of the share swap ratio," Zamanis said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐