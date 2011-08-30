Greek bank shares reverse gains, drop 6 pct

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ATHENS Aug 30 Greek bank shares .FTATBNK were down 6.0 percent on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as investors locked in profits after a record 29 percent rally on Monday on news of a merger deal between Alpha and Eurobank, traders said.
"There is profit-taking after yesterday's excessive rise," said Takis Zamanis," a trader at Beta Securities.
Shares in Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) were up 1.2 percent on Tuesday with Eurobank down 16 percent. The two banks said they would merge at a share swap ratio of 7 Eurobank shares per 5 Alpha shares.
"There is some arbitrage as traders buy Alpha and sell Eurobank because of the share swap ratio," Zamanis said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.