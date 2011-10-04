Greek strike to cause public sector chaos

| ATHENS
ATHENS Oct 5 Airliners will be grounded, trains
halted and tax offices shut when Greek state workers strike
against austerity measures on Wednesday, defying a plea by the
government to rally behind its effort to fend off national
bankruptcy.
Some state schools will close and hospitals will have only
emergency staff in the first nationwide strike against
EU/IMF-prescribed salary cuts and layoffs after a summer lull.
The country's main labour unions ADEDY and GSEE expect
hundreds of thousands of people to strike and thousands to take
to the streets.
"Unfortunately the new measures are just extending the
unfair and barbaric policies which suck dry workers' rights and
revenues and push the economy deeper into recession and debt,"
GSEE spokesman Stathis Anestis told Reuters.
"With this strike, the government, the EU and the IMF will
be forced to reconsider these disastrous policies."
The Greek government shocked international financial markets
this week by announcing that it would miss 2011 deficit targets
set as conditions of a bailout aimed at staving off bankruptcy.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday Greek
finances for this year could slip still further if the country
failed to rally round the reforms and show "national cohesion
and solidarity".
State workers, students and pensioners will start gathering
in central Athens at 0800 GMT. A few hours later they will march
on Syntagma Square and protest outside parliament.
Communist union group PAME is expected to stage a separate
rally. Police, fire brigade and coastguard unions said they
would join the central Athens demonstrations.
GOVERNMENT "PANICKING"
The country's main labour unions, representing about half
Greece's 5 million-strong workforce, have staged repeated
strikes since Greece asked the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund for a 110 billion-euro bailout.
They say a new wave of salary cuts and pension reductions,
tax hikes and layoffs announced last month are hurting only the
poor and pushing the economy deeper into recession. They have
called a general strike on Oct. 19.
Workers at state utilities marked for privatisation, such as
dock workers at the country's ports in Piraeus and Thessaloniki
and Public Power Corporation (DEHr.AT) and OTE Telecoms
(OTEr.AT) employees, will join the strike on Wednesday.
"The government is panicking and has no strategy," said
Thessaloniki port (OLTr.AT) unionist, Fani Gourgouri. "These
measures are only extending poverty. We'd be willing to shoulder
the cost and say 'yes' to austerity if they proceeded with
reforms that would create jobs instead of cutting them."
About 1,000 police will be deployed in central Athens on
Wednesday, a police official said, fewer than in similar
anti-austerity protests in June, when 100 were injured during
clashes with riot police.
Analysts say the ruling Socialists, who face dissent within
their own ranks and lag behind the conservative opposition in
polls, must implement the EU/IMF-prescribed reforms to send a
message at home and abroad that sacrifices are being made.
"I expect a lively and big protest tomorrow, but not
violence like the riots in 2008," said Theodore Couloumbis of
the ELIAMEP think-tank. "The government is not expected to
change course."
(Reporting and writing by Renee Maltezou; Additional reporting
by Tatiana Fragou; editing by Andrew Roche)