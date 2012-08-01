Greek leaders reach deal on austerity cuts-minister

ATHENS Aug 1 Greek political leaders have
reached agreement on 11.5 billion euros of austerity cuts
demanded by the country's lenders, Greek officials said on
Wednesday.
"The prime minister's proposal was accepted by political
leaders," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told reporters
after a nearly three-hour meeting.
Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said Greece must
demand more time to hit targets under its bailout package, but
that he was setting aside his request for now in the interest of
the country.
Greek party leaders had been struggling to find agreement on
the cuts for weeks, with Venizelos insisting on spreading the
cuts out over four years instead of over 2013 and 2014 as
required under the terms of the country's bailout.