Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
ATHENS, Sept 30 Can't pay a barrage of new taxes imposed by the Greek government to plug deficits? Take a special loan, a Greek bank told clients on Friday, seeing a rare opportunity for business.
Scrambling to meet deficit targets and satisfy its international lenders, Athens has slapped new property and income levies that weigh heavily on poor and middle class households.
On Friday, Eurobank launched a campaign offering immediate liquidity to pay taxes at a preferred, variable interest rate and a repayment period of up to five years.
The bank "aims to support its customers to meet their obligations and effectively tackle the difficulties caused by the current situation," Eurobank wrote in a statement.
Getting a loan would allow clients to take advantage of the discount offered by the tax office for paying the tax in one go, the bank said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Stephen Nisbetg)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.