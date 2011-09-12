Greek labour unionists threaten to block new property tax

ATHENS, Sept 12 Workers at power utility PPC
(DEHr.AT) threatened on Monday to block a planned property tax,
which the country announced to meet its fiscal targets under an
EU/IMF bailout and stave off bankruptcy.
The government said on Sunday it would slap a property tax
to plug its 2011 budget hole and make sure it qualifies for the
next bailout tranche.
To make sure the tax will be paid, it will be collected
through electricity bills. Greece already collects municipal
taxes and the fees of state broadcaster ERT through electricity
bills. PPC controls more than 90 percent of the country's retail
market for power.
But the state-controlled company's powerful labour union
GENOP-DEH said it will try to block the tax because it was
unfair to consumers.
"GENOP/DEH makes clear it will not allow PPC to be used as a
tax collection mechanism," the union said in a statement.
"We will obstruct the issuing of bills... and we will order
PPC employees not to cut the power (of customers who refuse to
pay the tax)," GENOP-DEH official Nikos Hatzaras said in an
interview on television station Skai.
"The government has no political legitimacy to take such
measures," he added.
GENOP-DEH is seen as one of Greece's toughest unions. In the
past, it has held repeated strikes to prevent the government
from selling stakes or seeking strategic partners for the
company.
(Reporting By Harry Papachristou)