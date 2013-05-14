U.S. hedge fund Third Point invests in Greek oil company

ATHENS May 14 U.S. hedge fund Third Point has agreed to buy a stake in Energean Oil & Gas, a small Greek oil producer, for $60 million, the two firms said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is the latest in a series of foreign investments in the country since it narrowly avoided crashing out of the euro zone last year.

In October, Swiss retailer Dufry bought out the duty-free operations of Greek rival Folli Follie for 200.5 million euros ($260.3 million). On May 1, Czech-controlled fund Emma Delta agreed to buy a controlling stake in gambling monopoly OPAP for 652 million euros.

Greece has been in Third Point's sights for months. The fund made big profits by trading deeply discounted Greek government bonds last year. It also submitted a bid to buy OPAP but was disqualified.

The Energean deal is made through the Hellenic Recovery Fund, a vehicle Third Point set up to invest in Greek assets.

"We believe that the opening of the Greek market for hydrocarbon exploration and production will significantly contribute towards economic recovery," Third Point founder Daniel Loeb said in the statement.

Athens plans to award oil and natural gas drilling licenses in 2014, hoping to find big offshore deposits that would reduce its dependency on imports.

The country, kept afloat by an international bailout, produces almost no oil and natural gas of its own and spends about 5 percent of its annual output on energy imports.

Third Point declined to comment on how much of the New-York based firm's $9 billion in assets the Hellenic Recovery Fund has available for investment. Third Point has made made headlines this week by urging Sony Corp to spin off its entertainment arm.

Energean Oil is controlled by two individual Greek shareholders. It declined to say how big a stake Third Point has bought.

Energean will use the money to double its ongoing oil production in northern Greece to 4,000 barrels a day by the end of 2013 and to start developing a nearby oil field, it said.