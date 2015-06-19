Greek debt crisis a small chink in tourists' confidence

| LONDON/MUNICH, June 19
LONDON/MUNICH, June 19 An escalating debt crisis
that may force Greece's banks to shut next week has only
slightly dented tourists' appetite for island holidays in the
country, with advance demand for package tours still robust,
travel operators said this week.
Europeans make up the lion's share of visitors to Greece,
with Britons and Germans accounting for 20 percent last year.
German and Swiss tour operators on Friday reported rising
bookings for Greek holidays, and British holiday companies said
they had mostly seen no drop-off.
Noel Josephides, chairman of Britain's Sunvil tour operator,
said June bookings had slowed and added the operator had plans
in place should tourists find themselves stranded without cash.
But he added he did not expect to have to put them into action.
"Yes, at the moment, because of what's in the press the last
three or four days, the booking rates have slowed. But it's not
a big deal really," he told Reuters.
"June is not selling well, but for July, August and
September at the moment our bookings are better than they were
last year."
Britain's Daily Express tabloid alerted readers on
Wednesday: "British holidaymakers going to Greece warned cash
machines could be SWITCHED OFF," after travel groups advised
tourists to pack some cash along with credit and debit cards, to
be covered for all eventualities.
Josephides said Sunvil would send money to its local agents
to give to its customers holidaying in Greece if ATMs ran out of
money, as it did in Cyprus in 2013, and in the worst-case
scenario it would fly staff out carrying cash.
"Whatever happens, this is not going to be an enormous
ongoing problem," he said. "As long as there is no physical risk
to the client, we see absolutely no reason why people can't go."
Thomas Cook, the world's oldest tour operator brand,
said even a Greek exit from the euro zone would have no direct
impact on its customers because of its existing contacts with
hotels and airlines.
"The likely devaluation of the Greek currency could make
Greece an even more attractive, great value destination for our
customers," a spokeswoman said. "We have seen no drop-off in
bookings so far as a consequence of a potential 'Grexit'."
GERMANS RETURN
Tourism accounts for about 18 percent of Greece's economy,
which has been crippled by austerity measures adopted as a
condition for international loans.
Greece's banking sector is being kept alive by emergency
funding from the European Central Bank, which the ECB will
review again on Monday as euro zone ministers and leaders meet
in Brussels for last-ditch talks with Athens.
Germany has taken a particularly hard line in insisting that
Athens step up austerity measures in exchange for continued
financial support - a fact that for a while in 2012 put German
tourists off visiting Greece for fear of anti-German sentiment.
But last year, the number of German visitors to Greece
jumped 8 percent to 2.5 million, making them more numerous than
visitors from any other country.
TUI Deutschland, the German market leader for
Greek holidays, said on Friday its bookings for Greece were
currently on the same level as last year's record high.
Markus Stumpe, head of TUI's Mediterranean business, said:
"Demand could have been even better if we did not have the
Grexit debate."
(Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Sophie Walker)