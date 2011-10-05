Greek aid tranche not assured but likely - troika source

ATHENS Oct 5 A team of EU/IMF/ECB inspectors is
likely to recommend releasing a vital international aid tranche
to Greece but Athens should not take this for granted but first
show it will implement reforms, a senior troika official told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are making progress but slow progress. The main reason
is they (the government) need more time," the official told
Reuters on condition of anonymity. "So far we have not closed
any of the chapters."
Asked if there was any chance that the sixth, 8-billion euro
tranche of aid would not be released to Greece, the official
said: "There's always a risk, it cannot be taken for granted.
But I believe in the end we will make it."
The talks between Athens and the inspectors, who resumed
their review of Greece's fiscal progress last week, are
progressing well on structural reforms and on the 2012 draft
budget, the official said.
"We are progressing smoothly on structural reforms. We have
still not concluded on the fiscal side. There is good progress
on 2012, but have not yet discussed 2013-2014," the official
said.
Greece is running late on an EU/IMF privatisation target
because of delays in setting up the fund in charge of handling
the sell-offs, the official said.
The troika has repeatedly encouraged consolidation in the
Greek banking sector and the official said it hoped
to see more such developments after a merger deal between Alpha
Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT.
"We hope there will be more, both domestic and
international," the official said.
The official could not say when EU, IMF and ECB inspectors
would end their review and deliver their verdict on the aid
tranche. Euro zone finance ministers on Monday postponed the
aid payment to Greece until mid-November.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander)