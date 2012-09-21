Greece assured troika report will not be delayed-official

ATHENS, Sept 21 Inspectors from the troika of
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders have
assured Athens that their report will not be delayed until after
U.S. elections in November, a Greek finance ministry official
said on Friday.
"We categorically deny it. It has nothing to do with
reality," the official said. "The heads of the troika meeting
the finance minister right now also deny it."
EU officials and diplomats earlier told Reuters the EU/IMF
report on the country's progress in meeting the terms of its
bailout looked set to be delayed after the Nov. 6 vote because
policymakers want to avoid any shock to the global economy.