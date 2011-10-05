UPDATE 2-Greek aid tranche likely but not assured-troika source

* Talks progress slowly, inspectors await details on reforms
- source
* Aid tranche not guaranteed but inspection likely to give
green light
* Talks continue on 2013-2014 budgets, reforms
(Adds quotes, details)
By Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, Oct 5 Inspectors from the IMF, EU and
the European Central Bank are likely to recommend releasing a
vital tranche of aid to Greece but Athens must first do more to
convince them it can implement reforms, a senior official from
the "troika" said on Wednesday.
Without the aid, Athens could run out of cash as early as
next month, provoking a swift default that would drag the euro
zone deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets
worldwide.
The inspectors resumed their review last week, combing
through new austerity plans nearly four weeks after leaving the
country over disagreements on the reforms needed to put its
derailed finances back on track.
"We are making progress but slow progress. The main reason
is they (the government) need more time," the official told
Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We are waiting for
details on how reforms will be implemented."
Asked if there was any chance that the 8-billion euro
tranche of aid would not be released to Greece, the official
said: "There's always a risk, it cannot be taken for granted.
But I believe in the end we will make it."
The ruling Socialists announced at the end of September that
they would speed up plans to shrink the state sector, increase
income taxes and prolong a property tax to plug fiscal gaps and
lure the inspectors back to Athens.
Some of these measures -- such as a "labour reserve" plan to
put tens of thousands of state workers on the road to redundancy
-- are just being drafted now and the troika needs detailed
information on how they will be implemented and what their
fiscal impact will be, the official said.
"They are developing new measures as we go along," the
official said. "Some measures that affect next year's budget are
not fully evaluated."
Talks between Greek officials and the inspectors are
progressing well on structural reforms and on next year's
budget, but are not over, the official said, adding: "So far we
have not closed any of the chapters."
The EU needs to get a clear picture of Athens' finances in
2013 and 2014 for its ongoing review of a second bailout agreed
in July, and could ask banks to take a bigger loss on the Greek
bonds they own if the country's financing needs for these two
years turn out to be bigger than expected.
"We have to be sure that the mid-term fiscal strategy is on
track," the official said.
TAXES
Greece acknowledged this week that it would miss its 2011
budget deficit target, increasing concerns in markets over the
likelihood of a default. It said the deficit would reach at
least 8.5 percent of GDP, missing a 7.6 percent target.
But the EU, IMF and ECB officials have not yet completed
their own review of this year's deficit.
"It depends on whether people pay their taxes," the official
said. "If they do, we're fine. There are many new measures
coming into effect at the end of the year, we have to see how
much money will be raised."
The troika is still discussing with Greece a plan to shrink
the public sector workforce, as well as a reform of private
sector labour rules. The official said the inspectors had never
asked for the abolition of collective wage deals, contrary to
some local media reports.
"We also don't want to abolish the minimum wage agreement.
But we asked the government to start discussions with social
partners to revise it," the official said. "Unemployment is at
nearly 17 percent, we have to do something for the lower skilled
workers.".
Greece is running late on a privatisation target agreed with
the EU and IMF because of delays in setting up the fund in
charge of handling the sell-offs, the official said.
The troika has repeatedly encouraged consolidation in the
Greek banking sector and the official said it hoped
to see more such developments after a merger deal between Alpha
Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT.
"We hope there will be more, both domestic and
international," the official said.
The official could not say when EU, IMF and ECB inspectors
would end their review and deliver their verdict on the aid
tranche. Greek officials have said they expect them to stay in
Athens till the end of the week.
Euro zone finance ministers and the IMF board will decide on
releasing the aid after the inspectors conclude their review and
draft a report on Greece's progress. Euro zone finance ministers
on Monday postponed the aid payment until mid-November, piling
pressure on Athens to deliver on reforms.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)