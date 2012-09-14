版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 19:27 BJT

Greek finmin expects decisions on aid plan in second half of Oct

NICOSIA, Sept 14 International lenders are likely to reach final decisions on the revised financing programme for Greece in the second half of October, Greek Finance Minister Ioannis Stournaras told reporters on Friday.

