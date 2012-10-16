UPDATE 2-Greece, troika talks hit snag on labour reforms

* IMF says progress made
* Talks assume softening of budget targets-official
ATHENS Oct 16 Greece's labour minister and
international lenders briefly suspended talks on austerity cuts
on Tuesday to confer with their leaders on the thorny issue of
labour reforms, which have prompted objections from government
coalition partners.
After weeks of tense negotiations on 11.5 billion euros ($15
billion) of budget cuts in 2013-2014, the talks hit a fresh snag
on the issues of scrapping automatic wage increases and reducing
severance payments, part of labour market measures the lenders
say are needed to make Greece more competitive.
"The troika demands feed recession and galloping
unemployment," Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the small Democratic
Left party, said after a meeting among the parties of the
conservative-led government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
The on-off talks on the austerity package, needed so Greece
can secure a tranche from a 130-billion-euro bailout keeping it
afloat, have been frequently marred by tension and disagreement
on issues ranging from wage cuts to public sector reforms.
Officials acknowledge the two sides remain at loggerheads
over many issues but played down speculation that talks between
the labour minister and the so-called troika of lenders from the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund had broken down.
"It's not a breakdown," a labour ministry official told
Reuters earlier on Tuesday. "The prime minister as well as the
other political leaders must be briefed on the progress of the
negotiations."
After the leaders' met, talks with the troika resumed. Chief
negotiators said they expected pending issues to be wrapped up.
"We made progress," the IMF's Greece mission chief, Poul
Thomsen, told reporters late on Tuesday. "We have reached
agreement on most policy issues. The few ones that remain we
expect to cover soon."
Greece needs to clinch an agreement on the cuts as well a
long list of reforms before it can unlock aid. Samaras has said
the country has money until the end of November.
"This package must be the last one," said Evangelos
Venizelos, leader of the socialist PASOK, the other junior
partner in the ruling coalition. "We must conclude the talks but
not haphazardly and not at any cost."
The government wants two more years to meet its fiscal
targets to soften the impact of the austerity measures it is
about to take and IMF chief Christine Lagarde has backed giving
Greece more time.
A senior Greek finance ministry official, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said Greece's talks with the troika were
already taking place under the assumption that a two-year
extension would be granted.
"The issue of the extension has been put on the table. The
troika is working based on this," the official said, adding that
without the two-year extension, Greece would need to take
measures worth 18 billion euros.
"The measures will be worth 13.5 billion euros, full stop,"
the official said.