Greek labour unions call general strike for Nov 6-7

ATHENS Oct 31 Greece's two biggest labour
unions called a 48-hour strike for Nov. 6-7 to protest against
the latest wave of austerity measures demanded by foreign
lenders set to be voted in parliament next week.
"We will strike to stop the measures from being voted in
parliament," Ilias Iliopoulos, general secretary of public
sector union ADEDY said on Wednesday. "We won't allow the
government to hurt Greek people any more."
Private sector union GSEE, the country's largest
representing about 2 million workers, is also joining the
walkout.