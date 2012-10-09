版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Greek police fire teargas at protesters during Merkel visit

ATHENS Oct 9 Greek police fired teargas at demonstrators throwing stones and petrol bombs in central Athens on Tuesday to protest a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel was meeting Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras only a few hundred metres away from the clashes. Tens of thousands of austerity-weary Greeks took to the streets in one of the biggest protests in months.

