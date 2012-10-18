版本:
Greek police fire teargas at anti-austerity protest

ATHENS Oct 18 Greek riot police fired teargas to disperse demonstrators protesting outside parliament on Thursday against a new wave of wage and pension cuts demanded by foreign lenders.

Tens of thousands of Greeks took to the streets in Athens on the day of a general strike that brought much of the country to a standstill. Tensions rose when protesters began hurling petrol bombs and stones at police blocking off parts of the main square before parliament.

